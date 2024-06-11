Azerbaijan will stick up for Turkiye in Germany - PRESENTATION

This summer, the attention of all Europe will be focused on Germany. The 24 strongest national teams of the continent will compete in the 17th European Championship. The competition, which will last from June 14 to July 14, will start this week.

Idman.biz continues the presentation of the participants of EURO-2024.

This week we look at the last team - Group F. As the Azerbaijani national team was left out of the final stage this time, the majority of Azerbaijan, almost all of them, will be fans of the brotherly Turkish team. The hearts of Azerbaijani football fans will beat with the team that will compete in the same group as Portugal, the Czech Republic and Georgia.

Candidate for EURO-2024

Turkiye won the ticket for EURO-2024 in the qualifying stage. But the moon-stars could not play here. The fact is that the brotherly country started fighting for the European Championship much earlier. Turkiye was one of the two candidates to host the finals. But in the voting, preference was given to Germany. For this reason, the moon-stars participated in the qualifying round. They will only host EURO 2032 together with Italy.

Germany ticket with the change of head coach

Turkiye was out of luck in the qualifying round. Moon-stars had to fight with claimants such as Croatia and Wales in the group. Although the team led by Stefan Kunz won in Armenia at the beginning of the cycle (2:1), two unanswered goals from Croatia at home sounded the alarm. The victories in the away matches with Latvia (3:2) and home matches with Wales (2:0) brought the team together. Not being able to defeat Armenia at home, and even getting rid of the defeat in the last minutes, led Amme to change the head coach. The German had to give his post to Vincenzo Montella. Turkiye, which defeated Croatia 1 away and Latvia 4 unanswered goals at home, secured its ticket to Germany in the VIII round. In the end, the loss of points in Wales (1:1) did not prevent the team from taking the 1st place.

Third attempt in a row

Turkiye will play in the final stage of the European Championship for the 3rd time in a row. However, EURO-2016 and EURO-2020 were not full of good memories. The Moon-Stars disappointed their fans by staying in the group in both tournaments. Turkiye, which has participated in the final stage three times before, made its debut in EURO-1996, where it remained in the group. At that time, the national team that remained in the group managed to advance to the 1/4 final four years later. The biggest success of "Moon Stars" in Europe was the semi-final of 2008. The goal scored in the last minute of the match with Germany (2:3) put an end to the dream of the final.

The games of the Turkish national team in the group:

June 18. Turkiye - Georgia

June 22. Turkiye - Portugal

June 26. Czech Republic - Turkiye

It should be noted that group F meetings will be held in 4 different cities - Hamburg, Gelsenkirchen, Dortmund and Leipzig.

Vugar Kheyrullayev

Idman.biz