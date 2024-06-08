Turkiye squad for EURO-2024

The final squad of the Turkish national team for EURO-2024 has been announced.

Idman.biz informs that head coach Vincenzo Montella has identified the players he will trust in the championship.

He excluded Caglar Soyuncu (Fenerbahce), Ozan Kabak (Hoffenheim) and Enes Unal (Bournemouth) from the squad due to injuries.

Abdülkadir Ömür ("Hall City"), Dogan Alemdar ("Trouis"), Cenk Özkacar ("Valencia"), Berat Özdemir ("Trabzonspor"), Can Uzun ("Nuremberg") and Oguz Aydın ("Alanyaspor") participated in the first preparations. ") will not be included in the 26-member squad.

Goalkeepers: Altay Bayindir (Manchester United), Doğan Alemdar (Troyes), Mert Günok (Besiktas), Uğurcan Cakır (Trabzonspor)

Defenders: Mert Müldür (Fenerbahce), Cağlar Soyuncu (Fenerbahce), Ferdi Kadioğlu (Fenerbahce), Zeki çelik (Roma), Abdülkerim Bardakci (Galatasaray), Ahmetcan Kaplan (Ajax), Merih Demiral (Al-Ahli), Ozan Kabak (Hoffenheim), Samet Akaydın (Panathinaikos), Cenk Özkacar (Valencia)

Midfielders: Berat Ozdemir (Trabzonspor), Can Uzun (Nürnberg), Hakan Calhanoglu (Inter), İsmail Yuksek (Fenerbahce), Kaan Ayhan (Galatasaray), Okay Yokuslu (West Bromwich), Orkun Kokcu (Benfica), Salih Ozcan (Borussia Dortmund)

Forwards: Abdulkadir Omur(Hull City), İrfan Can Kahveci (Fenerbahce), Yunus Akgün (Leicester City), Kenan Yildiz (Juventus), Kerem Akturkoglu (Galatasaray), Barıs Alper Yilmaz (Galatasaray), Oguz Aydin (Corendon Alanyaspor), Arda Guler (Real Madrid), Bertug Yildirim (Rennais), Cenk Tosun (Besiktas), Semih Kılıcsoy (Besiktas), Enes Unal (Bournemouth), Yusuf Yazici.

It should be noted that in EURO-2024, the Turkish national team was placed in Group F. The opponents will be the Czech Republic, Georgia and Portugal.

Idman.biz