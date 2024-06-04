Favorites of EURO-2024 announced

The main candidates to win the title of champion of EURO-2024, which will start on June 14, have been announced.

As per Idman.biz, Opta announced the chances of the main favorites to win.

The main candidate for the championship in Germany is England. Gareth Southgate's men have a 19.9 percent chance of a gold medal.

France is second in this list. Didier Deschamps' team has a 19.1 percent chance of winning. The top-3 is closed by Germany. The chances of the hosts are much lower than the main favorites - 12.4 percent.

It should be noted that the winner of EURO-2024 will be determined in the final on July 14.

Idman.biz