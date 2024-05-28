The Belgian national team for EURO-2024 has been announced.

Idman.biz reports that 26 football players were included in the list.

Head coach Domenico Tedesco will go to Germany with 3 goalkeepers, 8 defenders, 7 midfielders and 8 forwards.

Goalkeepers: Cohen Kastels (Wolfsburg, Germany), Thomas Kaminski (Luton Town, England), Matz Sels (Nottingham Forest, England);

Defenders: Timothy Castagne (Fulham, England), Maxim De Cuyper (Bruges, Belgium), Wout Faes (Leicester, England), Thomas Meunier (Trabzonspor, Turkey), Arthur Theate (Rennes, France), Jan Vertonghen (Anderlecht, Belgium), Zeno Debast (Anderlecht, Belgium), Axel Witsel (Atletico, Spain)

Midfielders: Kevin De Bruyne (Manchester City, England), Orel Mangala (Lyon, France), Amadou Onana (Everton, England), Youri Tielemans (Aston Villa, England), Arthur Vermeeren (Atletico Madrid, Spain);

Forwards: Johan Bakayoko (PSV, Netherlands), Yannick Carrasco (Atletico, Spain), Charles De Ketelaere (Atalanta, Italy), Jeremy Doku (Manchester City, England), Romelu Lukaku (Roma, Italy), Dodi Lukebakio (Seville, Spain), Leandro Reossar (Arsenal, England).

It should be noted that the continental championship in Germany will start on June 14.

Idman.biz