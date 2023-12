World Chess Championship: 15 Azerbaijani representative

On December 25, the World Championships in rapid and blitz will be started in Samarkand, Uzbekistan.

Idman.biz reports that 15 chess players will represent Azerbaijan in the last competition of the year.

These are Shahriyar Mammadyarov, Rauf Mammadov, Gadir Huseynov, Aydin Suleymanli, Muhammad Muradli, Kanan Garayev, Gunay Mammadzada, Gulnar Mammadova, Khanim Balajayeva, Govhar Beidullayeva, Ulviyya Fataliyeva, Ayan Allahverdiyeva, Laman Hajiyeva, Turkan Mammadyarova and Khayala Abdula.

The World Cup will end on December 31.

Idman.biz