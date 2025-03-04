4 March 2025
EN

14 Azerbaijani chess players to compete at European Championship

Chess
News
4 March 2025 16:34
22
The registration for the European Individual Chess Championship, set to take place from March 15 to 26 in Eforie Nord, Romania, has been completed.

14 Azerbaijani players have registered for the prestigious event, Idman.biz reports.

Azerbaijan will be represented by Aydin Suleymanli, Mahammad Muradli, Nijat Abasov, Riad Samadov, Ahmad Ahmadzada, Misraddin Isgandarov, Khazar Babazada, Vugar Manafov, Shiroghlan Talibov, Khagan Ahmad, Elmar Atakishiyev, Shahin Valiyev, Suleyman Suleymanlı, and Umid Aslanov.

A total of 401 players will compete in the tournament.

The top-seeded player is Romania’s Bogdan-Daniel Deac, followed by Serbia’s Aleksey Sarana and the Netherlands’ Jorden van Foreest.

