14 Years Old and at the Top: Seven-Year Reign Ends - RESEARCH

The best female chess player in Azerbaijan's FIDE ranking has changed.

The March FIDE ranking released last week revealed that Govhar Beydullayeva (2400) is now the country's top representative. She is ranked 43rd globally. Gunay Mammadzada (2396) is ranked 51st, while Ulviyya Fataliyeva (2387) is in 57th place, Idman.biz reports.

This marks a shift in leadership within Azerbaijani women's chess. For many years, Gunay Mammadzada held the top position, but now she has dropped to second place.

Mammadzada’s dominance in the FIDE rankings lasted for an impressive period. She claimed the title of Azerbaijan's "No. 1" chess player in March 2018, when she was still under 18 years old.

Since then, Gunay held the top spot for seven years and was consistently the best player in the country, occupying the No. 1 position for 84 consecutive rankings.

During this time, the closest challengers for the top spot changed frequently. Players like Zeynab Mammadyarova, Ulviyya Fataliyeva, Khanim Balajayeva, Gulnar Mammadova, Aydan Höjjatova, and Govhar Beydullayeva have all risen to second place. Only Govhar Beydullayeva was able to dethrone Gunay. Interestingly, Mammadzada took the top position from Ulviyya Fataliyeva in March 2018 and held it for seven years, never losing the title. Before that, Fataliyeva held the No. 1 spot for just three months.

In her seven-year reign, Gunay Mammadzada achieved her best ranking of 18th place in the October 2022 list. Between 2018 and 2020, she was frequently in the top three for the women’s ranking, with her highest being third place.

Although she lost her No. 1 FIDE ranking, Gunay had a significant achievement in February, winning the Azerbaijan Chess Championship. She defeated Govhar Beydullayeva in the final. After each player won one game, the match was decided in a tie-break, with Mammadzada emerging victorious.

It is worth noting that Mammadzada was often the best female chess player in Azerbaijan’s FIDE rankings before her 84-month reign. Even as young as 14 years old, she had reached the top of the national rankings several times before her 2018 streak began.

FIDE rankings of Azerbaijan's best female chess players (2018-2025)

Month 1st 2nd 3rd January 2018 Ulviyya Fataliyeva Gulnar Mammadova Zeynab Mammadyarov February 2018 Ulviyya Fataliyeva Gulnar Mammadova Zeynab Mammadyarov March 2018 Gunay Mammadzada Ulviyya Fataliyeva Gulnar Mammadova April 2018 Gunay Mammadzada Ulviyya Fataliyeva Gulnar Mammadova May 2018 Gunay Mammadzada Zeynab Mammadyarov Gulnar Mammadova June 2018 Gunay Mammadzada Aydan Hojjatova Gulnar Mammadova July 2018 Gunay Mammadzada Aydan Hojjatova Gulnar Mammadova August 2018 Gunay Mammadzada Aydan Hojjatova Gulnar Mammadova September 2018 Gunay Mammadzada Zeynab Mammadyarov Aydan Hojjatova October 2018 Gunay Mammadzada Zeynab Mammadyarov Gulnar Mammadova November 2018 Gunay Mammadzada Khanim Balajayeva Gulnar Mammadova December 2018 Gunay Mammadzada Khanim Balajayeva Gulnar Mammadova January 2019 Gunay Mammadzada Khanim Balajayeva Gulnar Mammadova February 2019 Gunay Mammadzada Khanim Balajayeva Gulnar Mammadova March 2019 Gunay Mammadzada Khanim Balajayeva Gulnar Mammadova April 2019 Gunay Mammadzada Khanim Balajayeva Gulnar Mammadova May 2019 Gunay Mammadzada Khanim Balajayeva Gulnar Mammadova June 2019 Gunay Mammadzada Gulnar Mammadova Khanim Balajayeva July 2019 Gunay Mammadzada Gulnar Mammadova Khanim Balajayeva August 2019 Gunay Mammadzada Khanim Balajayeva Gulnar Mammadova September 2019 Gunay Mammadzada Ulviyya Fataliyeva Khanim Balajayeva October 2019 Gunay Mammadzada Gulnar Mammadova Khanim Balajayeva November 2019 Gunay Mammadzada Gulnar Mammadova Khanim Balajayeva December 2019 Gunay Mammadzada Ulviyya Fataliyeva Gulnar Mammadova January 2020 Gunay Mammadzada Gulnar Mammadova Ulviyya Fataliyeva February 2020 Gunay Mammadzada Gulnar Mammadova Ulviyya Fataliyeva March 2020 Gunay Mammadzada Gulnar Mammadova Ulviyya Fataliyeva April 2020 Gunay Mammadzada Gulnar Mammadova Khanim Balajayeva May 2020 Gunay Mammadzada Gulnar Mammadova Khanim Balajayeva June 2020 Gunay Mammadzada Gulnar Mammadova Khanim Balajayeva July 2020 Gunay Mammadzada Gulnar Mammadova Khanim Balajayeva August 2020 Gunay Mammadzada Gulnar Mammadova Khanim Balajayeva September 2020 Gunay Mammadzada Gulnar Mammadova Khanim Balajayeva October 2020 Gunay Mammadzada Gulnar Mammadova Khanim Balajayeva November 2020 Gunay Mammadzada Gulnar Mammadova Khanim Balajayeva December 2020 Gunay Mammadzada Gulnar Mammadova Khanim Balajayeva January 2021 Gunay Mammadzada Gulnar Mammadova Khanim Balajayeva February 2021 Gunay Mammadzada Gulnar Mammadova Khanim Balajayeva March 2021 Gunay Mammadzada Gulnar Mammadova Khanim Balajayeva April 2021 Gunay Mammadzada Gulnar Mammadova Khanim Balajayeva May 2021 Gunay Mammadzada Gulnar Mammadova Khanim Balajayeva June 2021 Gunay Mammadzada Gulnar Mammadova Khanim Balajayeva July 2021 Gunay Mammadzada Gulnar Mammadova Khanim Balajayeva August 2021 Gunay Mammadzada Gulnar Mammadova Khanim Balajayeva September 2021 Gunay Mammadzada Gulnar Mammadova Khanim Balajayeva October 2021 Gunay Mammadzada Gulnar Mammadova Khanim Balajayeva November 2021 Gunay Mammadzada Gulnar Mammadova Khanim Balajayeva December 2021 Gunay Mammadzada Gulnar Mammadova Khanim Balajayeva January 2022 Gunay Mammadzada Gulnar Mammadova Khanim Balajayeva February 2022 Gunay Mammadzada Gulnar Mammadova Khanim Balajayeva March 2022 Gunay Mammadzada Gulnar Mammadova Khanim Balajayeva April 2022 Gunay Mammadzada Gulnar Mammadova Govhar Beydullayeva May 2022 Gunay Mammadzada Gulnar Mammadova Govhar Beydullayeva June 2022 Gunay Mammadzada Govhar Beydullayeva Gulnar Mammadova July 2022 Gunay Mammadzada Govhar Beydullayeva Gulnar Mammadova August 2022 Gunay Mammadzada Ulviyya Fataliyeva Gulnar Mammadova September 2022 Gunay Mammadzada Ulviyya Fataliyeva Gulnar Mammadova October 2022 Gunay Mammadzada Ulviyya Fataliyeva Gulnar Mammadova November 2022 Gunay Mammadzada Ulviyya Fataliyeva Govhar Beydullayeva December 2022 Gunay Mammadzada Ulviyya Fataliyeva Govhar Beydullayeva January 2023 Gunay Mammadzada Ulviyya Fataliyeva Govhar Beydullayeva February 2023 Gunay Mammadzada Ulviyya Fataliyeva Govhar Beydullayeva March 2023 Gunay Mammadzada Ulviyya Fataliyeva Govhar Beydullayeva April 2023 Gunay Mammadzada Ulviyya Fataliyeva Govhar Beydullayeva May 2023 Gunay Mammadzada Ulviyya Fataliyeva Govhar Beydullayeva June 2023 Gunay Mammadzada Ulviyya Fataliyeva Khanim Balajayeva July 2023 Gunay Mammadzada Ulviyya Fataliyeva Khanim Balajayeva August 2023 Gunay Mammadzada Ulviyya Fataliyeva Khanim Balajayeva September 2023 Gunay Mammadzada Ulviyya Fataliyeva Govhar Beydullayeva October 2023 Gunay Mammadzada Ulviyya Fataliyeva Govhar Beydullayeva November 2023 Gunay Mammadzada Ulviyya Fataliyeva Govhar Beydullayeva December 2023 Gunay Mammadzada Ulviyya Fataliyeva Govhar Beydullayeva January 2024 Gunay Mammadzada Ulviyya Fataliyeva Govhar Beydullayeva February 2024 Gunay Mammadzada Ulviyya Fataliyeva Govhar Beydullayeva March 2024 Gunay Mammadzada Ulviyya Fataliyeva Govhar Beydullayeva April 2024 Gunay Mammadzada Govhar Beydullayeva Ulviyya Fataliyeva May 2024 Gunay Mammadzada Govhar Beydullayeva Ulviyya Fataliyeva June 2024 Gunay Mammadzada Govhar Beydullayeva Ulviyya Fataliyeva July 2024 Gunay Mammadzada Govhar Beydullayeva Khanim Balajayeva August 2024 Gunay Mammadzada Govhar Beydullayeva Khanim Balajayeva September 2024 Gunay Mammadzada Govhar Beydullayeva Khanim Balajayeva October 2024 Gunay Mammadzada Govhar Beydullayeva Ulviyya Fataliyeva November 2024 Gunay Mammadzada Govhar Beydullayeva Ulviyya Fataliyeva December 2024 Gunay Mammadzada Govhar Beydullayeva Ulviyya Fataliyeva January 2025 Gunay Mammadzada Govhar Beydullayeva Ulviyya Fataliyeva February 2025 Gunay Mammadzada Govhar Beydullayeva Ulviyya Fataliyeva March 2025 Govhar Beydullayeva Gunay Mammadzada Ulviyya Fataliyeva

Vugar Kheyrullayev

Idman.biz