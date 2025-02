Azerbaijani chess player shares the lead at World Championship

World Junior U20 Championship continues in Petrovac, Montenegro.

Ayan Allahverdiyeva secured another victory in Round 3, defeating Anna Shukman (FIDE). With 3 points, she now shares the tournament lead with Anna Jurova (FIDE), Idman.biz reports.

Lala Huseynova lost to Zarina Nurgaliyeva (Kazakhstan), Nermin Abdinova drew against Milena Gasparyan (Armenia).

Shiroghlan Talibov, after two consecutive wins, shared points with Jin Yuheng (China) (0.5:0.5) and currently sits in 8th place with 2.5 points.

Khazar Babazade also ended in a draw against Qingfeng Cao (China) and trails by half a point.

