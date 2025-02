The first round of the U20 World Chess Championship has been played in Petrovac, Montenegro.

Idman.biz reports that Azerbaijani chess players Khazar Babazada, Shiroghlan Talibov, Ayan Allahverdiyeva, and Narmin Abdinova all secured wins in their opening matches.

However, Lala Huseynova suffered a defeat in the first round.

The tournament features 263 players from 61 countries and consists of 11 rounds.

Idman.biz