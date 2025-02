Azerbaijani chess player Vugar Rasulov has claimed another victory at the international Caspian Sea Cup tournament in Gilan, Iran.

Idman.biz reports that in the second round, Rasulov triumphed over local player Mehrad Baghaei with black pieces.

With this win, Rasulov has increased his score to 2 points and is now positioned in the leaders' group, which consists of 14 top players.

The tournament features 116 participants competing for victory.

Idman.biz