Azerbaijan Women's Chess Championship begins

Gunay Mammadzada, Ulviyya Fataliyeva, and other top players begin their journey in the national tournament.
16 chess players will compete in the tournament, following a knockout format.
Among the participants are leading players such as Gunay Mammadzada, Ulviyya Fataliyeva, Khanim Balajayeva, Govhar Beydullayeva, and others.
Today, they will face off in the first games of the 1/8 final.
Opponents will play two games, switching colors, and a tiebreaker will be played if necessary.
1/8 Final - First Games
Lale Huseynova – Gunay Mammadzada
Govhar Beydullayeva – Sabina Rzali
Maryam Aghaverdiyeva – Ulviyya Fataliyeva
Khanim Balajayeva – Leman Hajiyeva
Malak Ismayıl – Gulnar Mammadova
Ayan Allahverdiyeva – Zeynab Mammadyarova
Narmin Kazimova – Turkan Mamedyarova
Narmin Abdinova – Sabina Ibrahimova
