Azerbaijan Women's Chess Championship begins

Gunay Mammadzada, Ulviyya Fataliyeva, and other top players begin their journey in the national tournament.

Idman.biz reports that 16 chess players will compete in the tournament, following a knockout format.

Among the participants are leading players such as Gunay Mammadzada, Ulviyya Fataliyeva, Khanim Balajayeva, Govhar Beydullayeva, and others.

Today, they will face off in the first games of the 1/8 final.

Opponents will play two games, switching colors, and a tiebreaker will be played if necessary.

1/8 Final - First Games

Lale Huseynova – Gunay Mammadzada

Govhar Beydullayeva – Sabina Rzali

Maryam Aghaverdiyeva – Ulviyya Fataliyeva

Khanim Balajayeva – Leman Hajiyeva

Malak Ismayıl – Gulnar Mammadova

Ayan Allahverdiyeva – Zeynab Mammadyarova

Narmin Kazimova – Turkan Mamedyarova

Narmin Abdinova – Sabina Ibrahimova

