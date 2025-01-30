Azerbaijani chess masters ready for European Championship in Romania

Azerbaijan’s top chess players have registered to participate in the European Chess Championship, set to take place in Eforie Nord, Romania, from March 15-26

According to İdman.biz, the Azerbaijani team will include Riad Samadov, Vugar Manafov, Shiroglan Talibov, Khagan Ahmed, Elmar Atakishiyev, Shahin Valiyev, Suleyman Suleymanli, and Umid Aslanov.

Leading chess players are expected to make their participation announcements in the coming weeks.

The number of players registered for the European Championship has reached 271.

Romania's Bogdan-Daniel Deac is the tournament's top-ranked favorite.

Idman.biz