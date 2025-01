The Tata Steel Chess tournament in Wijk aan Zee, Netherlands, resumes after a one-day break.

Idman.biz reports that in the 6th round of the Challengers competition, Azerbaijani chess player Aydin Suleymanli will compete against German player Frederik Svane.

The two competitors are neighbors in the tournament standings, both having scored 2.5 points and sharing 8th to 10th places.

