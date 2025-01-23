23 January 2025
EN

Qualifying rounds for Azerbaijan's Chess Championship begin

Chess
News
23 January 2025 18:00
8
Qualifying rounds for Azerbaijan's Chess Championship begin

ualifying rounds for the Azerbaijan chess championship will be held at the Shamkir Olympic Sports Complex, featuring boys and girls in the 8, 10, 12, 14, and 16 age groups.

Idman.biz reports that the tournament will consist of 9 rounds using the Swiss System. The top performers will earn the right to participate in the national championship in their respective age groups.

The Azerbaijan Chess Federation and the Ministry of Youth and Sports of Azerbaijan are jointly organizing these qualifying rounds. The event is expected to attract 230 young chess players from 20 cities and regions across the country, excluding Baku.

The tournament will start on January 25 and conclude on February 2.

Idman.biz

Tags:

Related news

Aydin Suleymanli next opponent will be a German chess player
12:15
Chess

Aydin Suleymanli next opponent will be a German chess player

The two will meet on January 24 in the 6th round of the tournament

Aydin Suleymanli faces first blow up in Wijk aan Zee
10:00
Chess

Aydin Suleymanli faces first blow up in Wijk aan Zee

In the 5th round of the Challengers tournament, he lost to Nodirbek Zhakubboev (Uzbekistan)

Azerbaijani chess player faces Uzbek rival
22 January 09:58
Chess

Azerbaijani chess player faces Uzbek rival

The Tata Steel Chess international tournament continues in Wijk aan Zee, Netherlands

Arkady Dvorkovich called Azerbaijan a traditional chess country
21 January 12:59
Chess

Arkady Dvorkovich called Azerbaijan a traditional chess country

FIDE President talking about the organization's priorities for 2025
Suleymanli trails leaders by half a point at Tata Steel Chess
21 January 10:14
Chess

Suleymanli trails leaders by half a point at Tata Steel Chess

Azerbaijani grandmaster secures first win in the Challengers tournament
Suleymanli started the Weyk-an-Zee tournament with a draw
19 January 14:02
Chess

Suleymanli started the Weyk-an-Zee tournament with a draw

Tata Steel Chess international chess tournament is held in the Dutch city of Wake-an-Zee

Most read

Benfica vs Barcelona 4-5: Record-breaking thriller
22 January 11:23
Football

Benfica vs Barcelona 4-5: Record-breaking thriller

IFFHS compiled a list of remarkable moments from the 9-goal game in the 7th round of the group stage
Ancelotti denies departure rumors: "I hope to stay for four more years"
21 January 18:19
Football

Ancelotti denies departure rumors: "I hope to stay for four more years"

Real Madrid's head coach, Carlo Ancelotti, has clarified his plans regarding his future with the club
Barcelona's epic comeback in Lisbon: 9-goal thriller - VIDEO
22 January 09:11
Football

Barcelona's epic comeback in Lisbon: 9-goal thriller - VIDEO

Raphinha's last-minute strike seals a dramatic 5-4 victory against Benfica in an unforgettable clash

Leroy Sane hints at Mohamed Salah replacement as Liverpool express interest
22 January 13:02
Football

Leroy Sane hints at Mohamed Salah replacement as Liverpool express interest

Leroy Sane confirms Liverpool's interest as his Bayern Munich contract nears expiry, with potential to replace Mohamed Salah