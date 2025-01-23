Qualifying rounds for Azerbaijan's Chess Championship begin

ualifying rounds for the Azerbaijan chess championship will be held at the Shamkir Olympic Sports Complex, featuring boys and girls in the 8, 10, 12, 14, and 16 age groups.

Idman.biz reports that the tournament will consist of 9 rounds using the Swiss System. The top performers will earn the right to participate in the national championship in their respective age groups.

The Azerbaijan Chess Federation and the Ministry of Youth and Sports of Azerbaijan are jointly organizing these qualifying rounds. The event is expected to attract 230 young chess players from 20 cities and regions across the country, excluding Baku.

The tournament will start on January 25 and conclude on February 2.

