15 January 2025
Chess players qualify for Azerbaijan Championship - PHOTO

Chess
News
15 January 2025 10:45
22
The first-category chess tournament for men and women, held at the Republican Chess Center, has concluded, determining the qualifiers for the Azerbaijan Championship.

Idman.biz reports that the top 5 male and top 2 female players earned their spots in the championship through the selection tournament.

Men’s Category:
Murad Ibrahimli claimed victory with 7 points, securing his place in the championship. Kenan Garayev, Suleyman Suleymanli, Umid Aslanov, and Pasham Alizade, all scoring 6 points, also qualified.

Women’s Category:
Lala Huseynova and Maryam Aghaverdieva topped the leaderboard with 7.5 points each, earning their spots in the national championship.

The tournament featured a total prize fund of 10,000 AZN. The winners in the men’s and women’s categories received 2,500 AZN and 1,200 AZN, respectively.

The Azerbaijan Chess Championship is scheduled to begin on January 31.

Idman.biz

