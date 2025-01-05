5 January 2025
EN

Former coaches of Azerbaijan national team are at work in Russia

Chess
News
5 January 2025 16:12
18
The former coaches of the Azerbaijan women's chess team, Yevheni Tomashevsky and Mikhail Shereshevsky, continue their coaching activities in Russia.

President of the Russian Chess Federation Andrey Filatov appreciated the work of experts, Idman.biz reports.

"In 2024, our chess players won 102 medals in the world and Asian championships, which is a record. Currently, Grandmaster Yevgeny Tomashevsky is responsible for the development of our chess talents, and he will be assisted by the most experienced coach Mikhail Shereshevsky," said Filatov.

Both coaches stopped their activities in Azerbaijan last November.

Idman.biz

