Shakhriyar Mamedyarov leads Azerbaijani players in FIDE January rankings

FIDE has published the first world chess rankings for 2025.

Shakhriyar Mamedyarov leads Azerbaijani chess players with the best ranking, Idman.biz reports.

Despite dropping five positions, the Grandmaster holds the 21st place with a rating of 2732.

Other Azerbaijani players in the rankings:

- Teimour Radjabov (2698) moved up one spot to 32nd.

- Rauf Mammadov (2656) dropped four positions to 73rd.

Norway's Magnus Carlsen continues to lead the world with a rating of 2831.

Among female players, Gunay Mammadzada holds the best ranking for Azerbaijan, despite dropping two positions to 38th with 2412 points. Other notable rankings include:

- Govhar Beydullayeva (2404) rose one spot to 42nd.

- Ulviyya Fataliyeva (2381) jumped three positions to 64th.

- Khanim Balajayeva (2355) fell five spots to 88th.

The top-ranked female player is Yifan Hou from China with a rating of 2633.

Idman.biz