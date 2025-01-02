2 January 2025
EN

Shakhriyar Mamedyarov leads Azerbaijani players in FIDE January rankings

Chess
News
2 January 2025 11:44
19
Shakhriyar Mamedyarov leads Azerbaijani players in FIDE January rankings

FIDE has published the first world chess rankings for 2025.

Shakhriyar Mamedyarov leads Azerbaijani chess players with the best ranking, Idman.biz reports.

Despite dropping five positions, the Grandmaster holds the 21st place with a rating of 2732.

Other Azerbaijani players in the rankings:
- Teimour Radjabov (2698) moved up one spot to 32nd.
- Rauf Mammadov (2656) dropped four positions to 73rd.

Norway's Magnus Carlsen continues to lead the world with a rating of 2831.

Among female players, Gunay Mammadzada holds the best ranking for Azerbaijan, despite dropping two positions to 38th with 2412 points. Other notable rankings include:
- Govhar Beydullayeva (2404) rose one spot to 42nd.
- Ulviyya Fataliyeva (2381) jumped three positions to 64th.
- Khanim Balajayeva (2355) fell five spots to 88th.

The top-ranked female player is Yifan Hou from China with a rating of 2633.
Idman.biz

Tags:

Related news

For the first time in 11 months: No Azerbaijani in FIDE Top 20
17:50
Chess

For the first time in 11 months: No Azerbaijani in FIDE Top 20

The last time this happened was in February 2024, when Teimour Radjabov ranked 25th and Shakhriyar Mamedyarov 26th
Historic First: Two Chess World Champions Crowned
1 January 10:11
Chess

Historic First: Two Chess World Champions Crowned

For the first time in chess history, two players have been crowned world champions
World championship for Azerbaijani chess players is over
31 December 2024 11:21
Chess

World championship for Azerbaijani chess players is over

Aydın Suleymanli showed the highest result among Azerbaijani grandmasters
FIDE makes changes to clothing bans
30 December 2024 15:43
Chess

FIDE makes changes to clothing bans

It is related to the style of clothing of chess players in competitions
Carlsen is back and will play in the World Cup
30 December 2024 11:25
Chess

Carlsen is back and will play in the World Cup

Norwegian, who was disqualified for violating the dress code during the rapid world championship, confirmed this information
Azerbaijani chess players in the world blitz championship
30 December 2024 11:08
Chess

Azerbaijani chess players in the world blitz championship

The world blitz championship starts today in New York

Most read

Century’s Record Holder: Outshining Messi and Ronaldo
1 January 09:28
Football

Century’s Record Holder: Outshining Messi and Ronaldo

The IFFHS has revealed the longest goal-scoring streaks in national team matches in the 21st century
Eldaniz Azizli: “Wrestling is a gamble; I don’t want my children involved in this process” - Interview
31 December 2024 16:29
Football

Eldaniz Azizli: “Wrestling is a gamble; I don’t want my children involved in this process” - Interview

Interview with Eldaniz Azizli (55 kg), Greco-Roman wrestler for the Azerbaijani national team, conducted by Idman.biz
Historic First: Two Chess World Champions Crowned
1 January 10:11
Chess

Historic First: Two Chess World Champions Crowned

For the first time in chess history, two players have been crowned world champions
IFFHS reveals Ronaldo and Messi's rankings
09:44
Football

IFFHS reveals Ronaldo and Messi's rankings

The top scorers in international matches for 2024 have been announced