Historic First: Two Chess World Champions Crowned

The World Blitz Chess Championship in New York ended with Norway’s 16th World Champion, Magnus Carlsen, and Russian Grandmaster Ian Nepomniachtchi sharing the title, Idman.biz reports.

The thrilling final saw Carlsen win the first two games, only for Nepomniachtchi to claim the next two. The players then drew three consecutive matches. In a groundbreaking move, they mutually agreed to share the title, reportedly at Carlsen’s suggestion.

This marks the first time in chess history that two players have jointly held the world champion title.

Notably, Nepomniachtchi earned a bronze medal at the 2024 Rapid World Championship, while Carlsen was disqualified from that tournament for violating dress code regulations.

