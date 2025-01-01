1 January 2025
EN

Historic First: Two Chess World Champions Crowned

Chess
News
1 January 2025 10:11
35
Historic First: Two Chess World Champions Crowned

For the first time in chess history, two players have been crowned world champions.

The World Blitz Chess Championship in New York ended with Norway’s 16th World Champion, Magnus Carlsen, and Russian Grandmaster Ian Nepomniachtchi sharing the title, Idman.biz reports.

The thrilling final saw Carlsen win the first two games, only for Nepomniachtchi to claim the next two. The players then drew three consecutive matches. In a groundbreaking move, they mutually agreed to share the title, reportedly at Carlsen’s suggestion.

This marks the first time in chess history that two players have jointly held the world champion title.

Notably, Nepomniachtchi earned a bronze medal at the 2024 Rapid World Championship, while Carlsen was disqualified from that tournament for violating dress code regulations.

Idman.biz

Related news

World championship for Azerbaijani chess players is over
31 December 2024 11:21
Chess

World championship for Azerbaijani chess players is over

Aydın Suleymanli showed the highest result among Azerbaijani grandmasters
FIDE makes changes to clothing bans
30 December 2024 15:43
Chess

FIDE makes changes to clothing bans

It is related to the style of clothing of chess players in competitions
Carlsen is back and will play in the World Cup
30 December 2024 11:25
Chess

Carlsen is back and will play in the World Cup

Norwegian, who was disqualified for violating the dress code during the rapid world championship, confirmed this information
Azerbaijani chess players in the world blitz championship
30 December 2024 11:08
Chess

Azerbaijani chess players in the world blitz championship

The world blitz championship starts today in New York
Azerbaijani chess players on the 3rd day of the World Championship – PHOTO
29 December 2024 10:58
Chess

Azerbaijani chess players on the 3rd day of the World Championship – PHOTO

Idman.biz presents a photo report from the 3rd day of the tournament
Azerbaijani chess stars shine at the World Rapid Championship
29 December 2024 10:47
Chess

Azerbaijani chess stars shine at the World Rapid Championship

The World Rapid Chess Championship in New York has concluded

Most read

The dispatcher of the crashed plane was a former football player
30 December 2024 13:38
Football

The dispatcher of the crashed plane was a former football player

He learned about the "carpet" plan 5 minutes after the plane was shot down
The most expensive footballers in the world - LIST
30 December 2024 16:22
Football

The most expensive footballers in the world - LIST

The list of the most expensive football players in the world has been announced
Liverpool extend unbeaten streak to 23 matches
30 December 2024 09:30
World football

Liverpool extend unbeaten streak to 23 matches

The Merseyside club secured a dominant 5-0 victory against West Ham in Round 19 of the Premier League
Mahir Emreli's place in Bundesliga II - PRICE
30 December 2024 18:32
Football

Mahir Emreli's place in Bundesliga II - PRICE

A year ago, the value of the 27-year-old football player was 1.2 million euros