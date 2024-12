Azerbaijani chess player Eltaj Safarli will conclude 2024 with a tournament in Switzerland.

Tomorrow in Zurich, the 48th Weihnachtsopen Meister tournament will begin, with 45 participants, including five grandmasters, already registered, Idman.biz reports.

Safarli will be assigned the first starting number.

The tournament will consist of nine rounds, following the Swiss system.

