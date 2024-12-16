16 December 2024
EN

Chess Federation officials visit Heydar Aliyev's grave - PHOTO

Chess
News
16 December 2024 16:15
9
The leadership of the Azerbaijan Chess Federation (ACF) has visited the grave of Heydar Aliyev, the national leader of Azerbaijan.

ACF President Mahir Mammadov, senior officials of the federation, members of the Executive Committee, members of the national team, and the coaching staff visited the grave at the Alley of Honor, Idman.biz reports.

They laid wreaths at the grave to honor his memory.

The federation officials and chess players also paid tribute to the memory of the prominent ophthalmologist-scientist, academician Zarifa Aliyeva, laying flowers on her grave.

Idman.biz

