Mammadzada secures victory in Qatar Masters penultimate round

The Qatar Masters international chess tournament in Doha is nearing its conclusion.

Idman.biz reports that Azerbaijani international master Hagan Ahmed faced a setback in the eighth round, losing to Indian player Bharat Subramaniam. This defeat pushed Ahmed out of the "Top 50" rankings.

In contrast, Azerbaijani female chess player Gunay Mammadzada achieved a crucial victory against Ahmed and Husain Nijat (Qatar), bringing her total score to four points. This performance has slightly improved her standing in the tournament.

However, another Azerbaijani player, Khanim Balajayeva, suffered a loss against Mongolia's Munkhzul Turmunkh, leaving her with only 2.5 points so far.

The tournament remains a critical platform for Azerbaijani players to showcase their skills and gain valuable experience on the international stage.

