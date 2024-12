Azerbaijani chess player Khagan Ahmad is on the brink of breaking into the Top 50 at the Qatar Masters tournament in Doha.

The young international master drew with Medina Galaviz from Mexico in Round 7, Idman.biz reports.

Ahmad has accumulated 4 points and, due to tiebreak criteria, is ranked 57th, just behind a player in 31st place.

Gunay Mammadzada is ranked 86th, one point behind Ahmad, while Khanim Balajayeva, with 2.5 points, is outside the top 100.

