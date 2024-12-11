11 December 2024
Rauf Mammadov finishes 12th at the European Championship

The European Individual Fisher Random (chess 960) Chess Championship took place in Skopje, North Macedonia.

Idman.biz reports that Azerbaijani chess players Eltaj Safarli, Rauf Mammadov, Mahammad Muradli, and Namig Guliyev represented Azerbaijan in the tournament.

Rauf Mammadov achieved the best result among them, scoring 7.5 points in 11 rounds and securing 12th place. Muradli and Safarli followed closely, each scoring half a point less and finishing in 23rd and 26th positions, respectively.

The championship, held over 11 rounds under the Swiss system, featured a total of 142 participants.

Chess960, also known as Fischer Random Chess, is a variant proposed by the 11th World Chess Champion, Bobby Fischer. Unlike classical chess, it introduces randomized piece placement on the first and eighth ranks, within specific constraints, adding a new layer of strategy and creativity to the game.

