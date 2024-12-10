Azerbaijani chess players make strong start at European Championship in Skopje

The European Fischer Random Chess Championship 2024 has kicked off in Skopje, the capital of North Macedonia.

Idman.biz reports that Azerbaijani chess players Eltaj Safarli, Rauf Mammadov, Mahammad Muradli, and Namig Guliyev are participating in the competition.

After two rounds, Mammadov and Muradli have each secured two victories.

The championship, held under the Swiss system, consists of 11 rounds and features a total of 142 players competing for the title.

Fischer Chess, introduced by the 11th World Champion Robert Fischer, differs from traditional chess by placing pieces on the first and eighth rows randomly, with certain limitations, adding an element of unpredictability to the game.

Idman.biz