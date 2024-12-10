10 December 2024
EN

A cup of coffee, good sleep, and mom’s support - Secrets of Ding Liren

Chess
News
10 December 2024 12:53
16
A cup of coffee, good sleep, and mom’s support - Secrets of Ding Liren

Ding Liren heads into the third rest day of his World Chess Championship match in Singapore with a psychological advantage.

In the 12th game, the Chinese Grandmaster defeated India's Gukesh Dommaraju, leveling the overall score to 6-6, Idman.biz reports.

The reigning champion, who had fallen behind for the first time in the match, managed to equalize the score, but in his previous encounter with Ian Nepomniachtchi, he had been able to draw level three times. What is his secret? Ding shared his thoughts at a press conference:

1. Understanding What Went Wrong: After the 11th game, it would have been easy for Ding to succumb to despair, but he took an objective look at the situation: "Yesterday was a difficult game to deal with, but I tried to continue with my normal routine and be refreshed for this important game."

2. Getting a Good Night's Sleep: While many chess players struggle to sleep after a defeat, Ding is not one of them. He explained, "I slept well last night, fell asleep quickly, and woke up feeling energized."

3. Changing Something (or Everything): Inspired by Nepomniachtchi’s change in the previous match, Ding decided to make a small change to his hairstyle.

4. Drinking Coffee: While many people regularly drink coffee, Ding wasn’t accustomed to it… until now! "Today I had a cup of coffee before the game, which helped me feel much more energetic, and also, I had some snacks to maintain my energy levels for the critical moment. I think I played a very good game and found some good moves.”

5. Support from Friends and Family: Ding credits his second and mother for their support. "Rapport sent me a file with the name 'Strike Back!' and it happened! My mum gave me confidence, she said I did it last time, I can do it again!"

6. Lucky Numbers: Ding has had success in the 12th round of his last five tournaments. He won in the 12th round at Wijk aan Zee in 2024, in the match held in Astana, and at the Candidates Tournament in Yekaterinburg. However, in 2023, he lost in Madrid and Wijk aan Zee in the Candidates Tournament.

Idman.biz

Tags:

Related news

Eltaj Safarli leads Azerbaijani chess players in European Blitz Championship
10:10
Chess

Eltaj Safarli leads Azerbaijani chess players in European Blitz Championship

European Rapid and Blitz Chess Championships concluded in Skopje, North Macedonia
Azerbaijani chess player's second victory in Doha
10:02
Chess

Azerbaijani chess player's second victory in Doha

Azerbaijani chess player Khagan Ahmad has claimed his second victory at the Qatar Masters tournament in Doha
FIDE extends ban on Russian and Belarusian chess players
9 December 12:19
Chess

FIDE extends ban on Russian and Belarusian chess players

The decision, announced by the federation's press service, means that players from these countries will continue to compete under the FIDE flag until January 1, 2026
Eltaj Safarli takes 4th place in European Rapid Chess Championship
9 December 10:12
Chess

Eltaj Safarli takes 4th place in European Rapid Chess Championship

The European Rapid and Blitz Chess Championship at Hotel Continental Skopje, North Macedonia, has concluded its rapid section
Gukesh took the lead in the 11th match - 6:5
8 December 17:54
Chess

Gukesh took the lead in the 11th match - 6:5

In Singapore, the current world champion Ding Liren (China) and the candidate tournament winner Gukesh Dommaraju (India) continue their fight for the Chess Crown
Azerbaijani Chess Players Face Tough Competition at Qatar Masters Open 2024 in Doha
6 December 10:27
Chess

Azerbaijani Chess Players Face Tough Competition at Qatar Masters Open 2024 in Doha

The Qatar Masters Open, featuring Azerbaijani players, is ongoing in Doha

Most read

Ramil Aliyev: "They tell, “drive a taxi, meet your needs”" – INTERVIEW
9 December 18:12
Football

Ramil Aliyev: "They tell, “drive a taxi, meet your needs”" – INTERVIEW

Interview with Ramil Aliyev, the youngest head coach in the history of the Azerbaijan Premier League
Rodrigo is injured again
7 December 17:23
Football

Rodrigo is injured again

The winger will miss today's match against Girona of the 16th round of La Liga
Elchin Mammadov was assigned to the match Fenerbahce - Athletic
7 December 16:05
Football

Elchin Mammadov was assigned to the match Fenerbahce - Athletic

The match will take place on December 11 at the Shukru Saracoglu stadium in Istanbul
Turan Tovuz and Kepaz were punished by AFFA
7 December 16:36
Football

Turan Tovuz and Kepaz were punished by AFFA

The events of the 1/8 final stage of the Azerbaijan Cup were discussed at the meeting