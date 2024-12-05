15 Azerbaijani Chess Players to Compete in World Championship in New York

Fifteen Azerbaijani chess players will participate in the rapid and blitz World Chess Championship, set to take place in New York from December 26 to 31.

Idman.biz reports that after the registration period ended, FIDE released the full list of participants.

The Azerbaijani players competing in the event will include Shakhriyar Mamedyarov, Eltaj Safarli, Aydin Suleymanli, Vasif Durarbayli, Mohammad Muradli, Vugar Rasulov, Riad Samadov, Vugar Manafov, Gunay Mammadzada, Gulnar Mammadova, Khanim Balajayeva, Ulviyya Fataliyeva, Govhar Beydullayeva, Zeynab Mamedyarova, and Turkan Mamedyarova.

World champion Magnus Carlsen (Norway) will top the rankings, followed by Fabiano Caruana (USA) and Maxime Vachier-Lagrave (France) in the top three.

In the women's category, Chinese players Ju Wenjun, Lei Tingjie, and Tan Zhongyi lead the rankings.

