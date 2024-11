The fourth game in the World Chess Championship between Ding Liren and Dommaraju Gukesh concluded in a draw.

According to Idman.biz, in the match held in Singapore, the Chinese chess player Ding Liren played with white pieces. T he rivals agreed to a draw on the 42nd move, leaving the match score tied at 2-2.

The fifth game of the match is set to take place tomorrow.

Idman.biz