The program of the Chess Olympiad has been announced

The program of the World Chess Olympiad, which will be held on September 10-23 in Budapest, the capital of Hungary, has been announced.

Organizing Committee has determined the time of the tours, Idman.biz reports.

The first round of the competition will be played on September 11, and the last round will be played on September 22. On September 10, there will be a grand opening ceremony and a meeting of captains.

One day of rest will be given during the tournament. This will happen on the 17th of the month.

The Olympics will be held at the IOC Sports Hall, one of the most modern centers in Hungary, which hosts more than 120 events every year and can accommodate up to 10,000 people.

The Olympics will bring together records. 193 teams will compete in the men's competition, and 181 in the women's. Two years ago, 188 men's and 162 women's teams participated in the Chennai Olympics.

Shahriyar Mammadyarov, Rauf Mammadov, Nijat Abasov, Muhammad Muradli and Aydin Suleymanli will be in the men's team of Azerbaijan, and Gunay Mammadzade, Ulviyya Fataliyeva, Govhar Beidullayeva, Khanim Balajayeva and Gulnar Mammadova will be in the women's team.

