The chess festival continues in Abu Dhabi, the capital of the UAE.

Azerbaijani representative Khagan Ahmed won his first victory, Idman.biz reports.

Azerbaijani chess player, who lost in the first round, defeated Bulgarian Artem Galaktionov with black pieces. Vugar Manafov and Zaur Mammadov ended the round with a draw.

It is their second peace. Vugar shared the points with Iran's Amir Dorogar and Zaur with India's Das Sriansh. All three of Azerbaijani chess players have 1 point.

Idman.biz