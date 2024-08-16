17 August 2024
EN

The winners of the Junior Chess Olympiad have been determined - PHOTO

Chess
News
16 August 2024 13:51
24
The winners of the Junior Chess Olympiad have been determined - PHOTO

The Republic Chess Olympiad for teenagers under 16 years old has been concluded.

The competition, organized by the Ministry of Youth and Sports of the Republic of Azerbaijan and the Azerbaijan Chess Federation, took place at the Gakh Olympic Sports Complex, Idman.biz reports.

Renat Mammadrzayev, Khadijakhanim Dadashzade, Javad Abbassoy, Khanimzer Humbatli, Alisafa Zeynalli, Nuray Mammadli, Elchin Shekaraliyev, Ayan Aliyeva, Yusif Abasov, Nihal Heydarli took the first place in different age categories. According to the team results, the Republican Specialized Olympic Reserves Children's and Youth Sports Chess School No. 3 won first place in both A and B groups.

A total of 482 teenagers from 26 cities and regions of Azerbaijan participated in the competition. Diplomas, cups and awards were presented to the winners at the closing ceremony.

Idman.biz

Related news

Read Samadov at 51st International Dortmund Chess
9 August 18:07
Chess

Read Samadov at 51st International Dortmund Chess

199 players, including 26 grandmasters, will participate in the tournament
Meeting held with chess players to participate in World Chess Olympiad - PHOTO
5 August 18:21
Chess

Meeting held with chess players to participate in World Chess Olympiad - PHOTO

The 45th FIDE Chess Olympiad Budapest 2024 on September 10-23
Azerbaijan team poster for Chess Olympiad Budapest 2024
5 August 17:54
Chess

Azerbaijan team poster for Chess Olympiad Budapest 2024

One of the international chess portals presented the Azerbaijan team for the Olympics in an original way
Azerbaijani chess player in leader group
3 August 18:39
Chess

Azerbaijani chess player in leader group

FIDE World Junior 2024 is held in Tashkent, the capital of Uzbekistan
FIDE World Junior 2024: Two Azerbaijani chess players start the fight
2 August 12:54
Chess

FIDE World Junior 2024: Two Azerbaijani chess players start the fight

The competition organized by the Swiss system will consist of 9 rounds
Mamedyarov 2, Radjabov 1 places up, - FIDE rating
31 July 17:52
Chess

Mamedyarov 2, Radjabov 1 places up, - FIDE rating

He is 33rd with 2700 points

Most read

President Ilham Aliyev: We can be rightly proud of our young generation
14 August 14:52
Paris-2024

President Ilham Aliyev: We can be rightly proud of our young generation

"The words I have been saying for years about the massive nature of sports and the tasks I have given have pursued one goal: to raise a young generation that is physically and spiritually healthy, attached to the Motherland, patriotic, and professional."
President: These Games showed again that the development of sports in Azerbaijan is a consistent process
14 August 14:48
Paris-2024

President: These Games showed again that the development of sports in Azerbaijan is a consistent process

"In other words, this shows that many sports disciplines are developing in Azerbaijan."
Hasrat Jafarov: "These are unforgettable days in my career"
14 August 16:49
Paris-2024

Hasrat Jafarov: "These are unforgettable days in my career"

"Like everyone else, I am very happy."
President Ilham Aliyev received Azerbaijani athletes who won medals at Paris Summer Olympic Games and their coaches - VIDEO - PHOTO
14 August 15:49
Paris-2024

President Ilham Aliyev received Azerbaijani athletes who won medals at Paris Summer Olympic Games and their coaches - VIDEO - PHOTO

"You have represented our country at the Summer Olympic Games with great dignity"