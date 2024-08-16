The winners of the Junior Chess Olympiad have been determined - PHOTO

The Republic Chess Olympiad for teenagers under 16 years old has been concluded.

The competition, organized by the Ministry of Youth and Sports of the Republic of Azerbaijan and the Azerbaijan Chess Federation, took place at the Gakh Olympic Sports Complex, Idman.biz reports.

Renat Mammadrzayev, Khadijakhanim Dadashzade, Javad Abbassoy, Khanimzer Humbatli, Alisafa Zeynalli, Nuray Mammadli, Elchin Shekaraliyev, Ayan Aliyeva, Yusif Abasov, Nihal Heydarli took the first place in different age categories. According to the team results, the Republican Specialized Olympic Reserves Children's and Youth Sports Chess School No. 3 won first place in both A and B groups.

A total of 482 teenagers from 26 cities and regions of Azerbaijan participated in the competition. Diplomas, cups and awards were presented to the winners at the closing ceremony.

Idman.biz