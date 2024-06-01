Three chess players of Azerbaijan in the world championship

The World Youth Chess Championship will start tomorrow.

Idman.biz reports that the competition will be held in Gandhinagar, India.

Azerbaijani chess players will also participate in the world championship. Azerbaijan team will be represented only in the girls' competition.

Ayan Allahverdiyeva, Narmin Abbasova and Sabina Rzali will try to succeed in Asia. The tournament will be held with the Swiss system. The championship will consist of 11 rounds.

It should be noted that 102 chess players will compete in the girls' competition.

Idman.biz