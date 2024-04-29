29 April 2024
Shakhriyar Mamedyarov becomes the champion of Germany

29 April 2024 09:32
Azerbaijani chess player Shakhriyar Mamedyarov became the champion of Germany.

Idman.biz reports that the experienced Azerbaijan grandmaster won the title of the winner of the inter-team Bundesliga.

He won the championship as a member of Viernheim. Shakhriyar's team took the first place with 15 victories in 15 rounds.

Nijat Abasov's Ötigheim finished the Bundesliga in 6th place. His team scored 8.5 points.

It should be noted that a total of 16 teams competed in the Bundesliga, which started on October 21, 2023. The participants determined the awardees by a round-robin system.

Idman.biz

