Another draw from Nijat

Games of the 13th round took place in the 2024 Candidates Tournament organized in Toronto, Canada.

Idman.biz reports that the participants went behind the board after a one-day break.

Azerbaijani chess player Nijat Abasov faced Vidit Santosh Gujrathi in the penultimate round. The 29-year-old representative made his last test with black pieces and agreed to peace on the 31st move.

2024 Candidates Tournament XIII round, April 20

Yan Nepomniachtchi - Hikaru Nakamura - 0.5:0.5

Rameshbabu Pragnanandhaa - Fabiano Caruana - 0:1

Vidit Santosh Gujrathi - Nijat Abasov - 0.5:0.5

Dommaradju Gukesh - Alireza Firouzja - 1:0

Score: 1. Dommaradju Gukesh (India) - 8,5, 2-4. Hikaru Nakamura (USA), Ian Nepomniachtchi (FIDE), 4. Fabiano Caruana (USA) - 8, 5. Rameshbabu Pragnanandhaa (India) - 6 ,5, 6. Vidit Santosh Gujrathi (India) – 5,5, 7. Alireza Firouzja (France) – 4.5, 8. Nijat Abasov (Azerbaijan) – 3.5.

It should be noted that the matches of the XIV round will be held on April 21.

Nijat, who will play with white pieces, will face Rameshbabu Pragnanandhaa in his last match of the tournament.

