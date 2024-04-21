22 April 2024
EN

Another draw from Nijat

Chess
News
21 April 2024 10:38
Another draw from Nijat

Games of the 13th round took place in the 2024 Candidates Tournament organized in Toronto, Canada.

Idman.biz reports that the participants went behind the board after a one-day break.

Azerbaijani chess player Nijat Abasov faced Vidit Santosh Gujrathi in the penultimate round. The 29-year-old representative made his last test with black pieces and agreed to peace on the 31st move.

2024 Candidates Tournament XIII round, April 20

Yan Nepomniachtchi - Hikaru Nakamura - 0.5:0.5

Rameshbabu Pragnanandhaa - Fabiano Caruana - 0:1

Vidit Santosh Gujrathi - Nijat Abasov - 0.5:0.5

Dommaradju Gukesh - Alireza Firouzja - 1:0

Score: 1. Dommaradju Gukesh (India) - 8,5, 2-4. Hikaru Nakamura (USA), Ian Nepomniachtchi (FIDE), 4. Fabiano Caruana (USA) - 8, 5. Rameshbabu Pragnanandhaa (India) - 6 ,5, 6. Vidit Santosh Gujrathi (India) – 5,5, 7. Alireza Firouzja (France) – 4.5, 8. Nijat Abasov (Azerbaijan) – 3.5.

It should be noted that the matches of the XIV round will be held on April 21.

Nijat, who will play with white pieces, will face Rameshbabu Pragnanandhaa in his last match of the tournament.

Idman.biz

Related news

Nijat Abasov was defeated again
19 April 09:22
Chess

Nijat Abasov was defeated again

Games of the 12th round were held in the 2024 Candidates Tournament organized in Toronto
Azerbaijani representatives for the European Championship
18 April 15:21
Chess

Azerbaijani representatives for the European Championship

The 10-round European Championship will conclude on April 29
Muhammad Muradli continues to lead - PHOTO
18 April 11:19
Chess

Muhammad Muradli continues to lead - PHOTO

The prize fund for the Azerbaijan championship has been increased to 30,000 manats
Nijat Abasov loses his chance to get into the top 3
18 April 09:21
Chess

Nijat Abasov loses his chance to get into the top 3

The games of the XI round of the 2024 Candidates Tournament were held
Abasov vs. Firouzja
17 April 11:25
Chess

Abasov vs. Firouzja

Today, the games of the XI round of the 2024 Candidates Tournament will be held
Shakhriyar Mamedyarov again in the first in Canada
17 April 10:51
Chess

Shakhriyar Mamedyarov again in the first in Canada

He won the title of winner in the rapid tournament as well as in the blitz

Most read

Emiliano Martinez silences the Lille fans
19 April 12:09
Football

Emiliano Martinez silences the Lille fans

Emi Martinez was not sent off despite second yellow card

Relationship Contract: “Those who don't comply with this...”
19 April 15:32
Football

Relationship Contract: “Those who don't comply with this...”

Gabriely Miranda made Endrick sign contract at the start of their relationship
Mass brawl broke out at the MMA - Armenian athlete was beaten - VIDEO
20 April 12:21
MMA

Mass brawl broke out at the MMA - Armenian athlete was beaten - VIDEO

Security guards are also among the victims...
Champions League: 5th team from them – NEWS
19 April 17:29
Football

Champions League: 5th team from them – NEWS

From the next season, 36 teams will compete in the main stage of the tournament instead of 32