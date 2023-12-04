4 December 2023
EN

Flying start from the Azerbaijani team leaders - PHOTO

Boxing
News
4 December 2023 13:51
Flying start from the Azerbaijani team leaders - PHOTO

Azerbaijan Championship among male boxers has started.

Idman.biz reports that 31 fights took place on the first day of the competition in which 167 athletes from 41 teams participated.

There were preliminary matches in 9 weight classes, and the names of the athletes who qualified for the next round were clarified. Members of the team Masud Yusifzade, Umid Rustamov, Rashid Hasanov and Sarkhan Aliyev won their first fight. Shamsi Shahbazov and Kamran Shahsuvarli also defeated their opponents.

Azerbaijan Championship
1/16 finals
60 kg
Eldeniz Bakhshiyev (MIA) - Nijat Mammadov (Khachmaz) - won the first with full advantage
Ulvi Mirzayev (UGM-13) - Amin Jabrayilov (Shabran) - did not come to the second fight
Tofig Guliyev (Ganja) - Nadir Malikov (METE) – 0:3

63.5 kg
Tamerlan Aliyev ("Zabit" SC) - Nariman Valiyev (Sumgayit) - the first won by full advantage

67 kg
Parviz Guliyev (Aghjabedi) - Bahadur Ahmadov (METE) - won the first with full advantage
Mehdi Hasanov ("Zabit" SC) - David Mammadov (BFL) - did not come to the second fight
Javidan Sardarov (Sumgayit) - Shamsi Shahbazov (CSC) - 0 :5
Nazim Abazarly (Nakhchivan MR) – Aghamusa Isakov (Gusar) – 4:1

75 kg
Elnur Suleymanov ("Neftchi" SC) - Samad Hasanzade (Sabirabad) - 5:0
Kamran Ibrahimov (MIC) - Taleh Aliyev (888 BK) - the first one won with full advantage
Daniel Kholostenko ("Golden Gloves" IC) - Ismail Huseynov (Jalilabad) – 0:5
Shamil Farrukhov (“Neftchi” IC) – Orkhan Javadov (Shirvan) – 5:0
Farhad Seyidov (CSC) – Elvin Gambarov (“Neftchi” SC) – 4:1
Taji Taghizade (BFL) – Subhi Habibov (MIA SC) - won with the first full advantage
Hajimurad Ashurov (GARPA) - Babek Khanlarov (Absheron) - won with the first full advantage
Kamran Shahsuvarli ("Gabala" SC) - Farid Baylarov (Sumgayit) - won with the first full advantage

1/8 finals
51 kg
Masud Yusifzadeh (BFL) - Tajaddin Mammadov (Neftchi FC) - 5:0

54 kg
Namik Yareliyev (Gabala) - Ahmad Ahmadov (Neftchi) - 5:0
Mirzaga Huseynli (Cenub) - Jamal Safarli (Lankaran) - 5:0

57 kg
Umid Rustamov (MIA SC) - Nijat Mirzayev (SC "Absheron") - won first with full advantage
Elvin Aghayev (Shirvan) - Ulvi Imanov (SC "Sabail") - 2:3
Emil Guliyev (UGM-13) - Rahim Asadov (Aghjabedi) - 5:0
Alishan Ismayilov (Nakhchivan MR) - Edvin Abbasov (Gabala) - won with the second full advantage

71 kg
Rashid Hasanov ("Round" IK) - Huseyn Mustafazade ("Nakhchivan" IK) - could not continue the fight due to the second injury
Eyvaz Gurbanli (Z-1 IK) - Elnur Abdullazade ("Neftchi" IK) - won the second with full advantage
Nijat Hasanov ("Golden Glove" IC) - Ali Shafizade (Sumgayit) - won the first with a complete advantage
Rafig Ganiyev (MIA SC) - Khanbala Gurbanov (Gabala) - won the second with a complete advantage
Sarkhan Aliyev (CSC) - Togrul Mehdiyev (Cenub” SC) – the first won with a complete advantage

+92 kg
Emil Najafov (Guba) - Ismayil Yagubov (Sabail "SC") - did not come to the first fight
Mirjafar Agayev (AzTU) - Yohanes Nuriyev (MIK) - did not come to the first fight
Khagani Abdullayev (Z-1 IK) - Rufat Hajiyev (BFL) - 1:4

It should be noted that the National Championship will be concluded on December 8.

Idman.biz

Related news

Samir Huseynov: "We believe that our team will return from France with a gold medal" - PHOTO
3 December 17:58
Boxing

Samir Huseynov: "We believe that our team will return from France with a gold medal" - PHOTO

The opening ceremony of the Azerbaijan championship among male boxers was held
Azerbaijani boxers won 4 medals in Kazakhstan - PHOTO
26 November 11:51
Boxing

Azerbaijani boxers won 4 medals in Kazakhstan - PHOTO

The international tournament among young boxers has ended in the city of Karaganda, Kazakhstan. Idman.biz reports that the Azerbaijani national team won 2 gold and 2 silver medals in the competition in which 200 athletes from 5 countries participated.

Azerbaijani boxers returned to their homeland after setting a record in the European Championship, - PHOTO
21 November 11:40
Boxing

Azerbaijani boxers returned to their homeland after setting a record in the European Championship, - PHOTO

The Azerbaijani national team, which successfully represented the country in the European Championship among boxers under 22 years of age in Budva, Montenegro, has returned to Azerbaijan.

Azerbaijani boxers set a record in the European Championship
20 November 18:25
Boxing

Azerbaijani boxers set a record in the European Championship

The Azerbaijani national team set a new record in the number of medals in the European Championship among boxers under 22 years of age
Nijat Huseynov: "I went to the fight with Armenia only for victory"
20 November 13:44
Boxing

Nijat Huseynov: "I went to the fight with Armenia only for victory"

"I am happy that I won the title of European Champion for the second time and defended my title. I managed to climb to the top of the podium again."
Azerbaijan defeated Armenia, European Champion for the second time - PHOTO
19 November 20:07
Boxing

Azerbaijan defeated Armenia, European Champion for the second time - PHOTO

The final fights of the European Championship among boxers under 22 years of age are being held in Budva, Montenegro

Most read

Gold medals from the Azerbaijani wrestlers - PHOTO
2 December 15:21
Wrestling

Gold medals from the Azerbaijani wrestlers - PHOTO

The Azerbaijani national team in Greco-Roman wrestling won another gold medal at the World Military Championship held in Baku
Azerbaijan is the group leader
1 December 23:12
Women's football

Azerbaijan is the group leader

As a result of this success, the team managed to advance to the B division.
Georgian scout: "Huseyn Gaflaov's talent is not far behind American basketball players"
1 December 15:13
Basketball

Georgian scout: "Huseyn Gaflaov's talent is not far behind American basketball players"

"I witnessed how perfectly he developed in several matches"
Khetag Gazyumov: "That's why I fully trusted the team to Hasanov"
1 December 19:13
Wrestling

Khetag Gazyumov: "That's why I fully trusted the team to Hasanov"

"First of all, I would like to mention Jabrayil Hasanov and thank him for his quality work with the national team in this World Championship"