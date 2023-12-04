Flying start from the Azerbaijani team leaders - PHOTO

Azerbaijan Championship among male boxers has started.

Idman.biz reports that 31 fights took place on the first day of the competition in which 167 athletes from 41 teams participated.

There were preliminary matches in 9 weight classes, and the names of the athletes who qualified for the next round were clarified. Members of the team Masud Yusifzade, Umid Rustamov, Rashid Hasanov and Sarkhan Aliyev won their first fight. Shamsi Shahbazov and Kamran Shahsuvarli also defeated their opponents.



Azerbaijan Championship

1/16 finals

60 kg

Eldeniz Bakhshiyev (MIA) - Nijat Mammadov (Khachmaz) - won the first with full advantage

Ulvi Mirzayev (UGM-13) - Amin Jabrayilov (Shabran) - did not come to the second fight

Tofig Guliyev (Ganja) - Nadir Malikov (METE) – 0:3

63.5 kg

Tamerlan Aliyev ("Zabit" SC) - Nariman Valiyev (Sumgayit) - the first won by full advantage

67 kg

Parviz Guliyev (Aghjabedi) - Bahadur Ahmadov (METE) - won the first with full advantage

Mehdi Hasanov ("Zabit" SC) - David Mammadov (BFL) - did not come to the second fight

Javidan Sardarov (Sumgayit) - Shamsi Shahbazov (CSC) - 0 :5

Nazim Abazarly (Nakhchivan MR) – Aghamusa Isakov (Gusar) – 4:1

75 kg

Elnur Suleymanov ("Neftchi" SC) - Samad Hasanzade (Sabirabad) - 5:0

Kamran Ibrahimov (MIC) - Taleh Aliyev (888 BK) - the first one won with full advantage

Daniel Kholostenko ("Golden Gloves" IC) - Ismail Huseynov (Jalilabad) – 0:5

Shamil Farrukhov (“Neftchi” IC) – Orkhan Javadov (Shirvan) – 5:0

Farhad Seyidov (CSC) – Elvin Gambarov (“Neftchi” SC) – 4:1

Taji Taghizade (BFL) – Subhi Habibov (MIA SC) - won with the first full advantage

Hajimurad Ashurov (GARPA) - Babek Khanlarov (Absheron) - won with the first full advantage

Kamran Shahsuvarli ("Gabala" SC) - Farid Baylarov (Sumgayit) - won with the first full advantage

1/8 finals

51 kg

Masud Yusifzadeh (BFL) - Tajaddin Mammadov (Neftchi FC) - 5:0

54 kg

Namik Yareliyev (Gabala) - Ahmad Ahmadov (Neftchi) - 5:0

Mirzaga Huseynli (Cenub) - Jamal Safarli (Lankaran) - 5:0

57 kg

Umid Rustamov (MIA SC) - Nijat Mirzayev (SC "Absheron") - won first with full advantage

Elvin Aghayev (Shirvan) - Ulvi Imanov (SC "Sabail") - 2:3

Emil Guliyev (UGM-13) - Rahim Asadov (Aghjabedi) - 5:0

Alishan Ismayilov (Nakhchivan MR) - Edvin Abbasov (Gabala) - won with the second full advantage

71 kg

Rashid Hasanov ("Round" IK) - Huseyn Mustafazade ("Nakhchivan" IK) - could not continue the fight due to the second injury

Eyvaz Gurbanli (Z-1 IK) - Elnur Abdullazade ("Neftchi" IK) - won the second with full advantage

Nijat Hasanov ("Golden Glove" IC) - Ali Shafizade (Sumgayit) - won the first with a complete advantage

Rafig Ganiyev (MIA SC) - Khanbala Gurbanov (Gabala) - won the second with a complete advantage

Sarkhan Aliyev (CSC) - Togrul Mehdiyev (Cenub” SC) – the first won with a complete advantage

+92 kg

Emil Najafov (Guba) - Ismayil Yagubov (Sabail "SC") - did not come to the first fight

Mirjafar Agayev (AzTU) - Yohanes Nuriyev (MIK) - did not come to the first fight

Khagani Abdullayev (Z-1 IK) - Rufat Hajiyev (BFL) - 1:4

It should be noted that the National Championship will be concluded on December 8.

Idman.biz