Boxers to represent Azerbaijan at ISF U15 Gymnasiade

The ISF U15 Gymnasiade Sports Games will take place in Serbia from April 4 to 14.

Azerbaijani boxers will compete in this multi-sport event, Idman.biz reports.

Under the guidance of Cadet head coach Vugar Mammadov and coach Samir Mammadov, the team for the Games in Zlatibor will include Babak Abdullayev (40 kg), Kazim Bakhishov (42 kg), Azad Mammadli (44 kg), Mammad Hasanli (46 kg), Amin Hasanov (48 kg), Ismayil Aslanli (50 kg), Yusif Ali (52 kg), Nariman Ali (54 kg), Sabir Rustamov (57 kg), Sarkhan Hagverdiyev (63 kg), Nurlan Museyibli (66 kg), Ziraddin Rustamli (70 kg), Mehran Rasulov (75 kg), and Yusif Aghakishiyev (80 kg).

In the women's competition, under the leadership of the national team’s head coach Ilkin Agayev, the following athletes will represent Azerbaijan: Nazrin Abdullazada (38 kg), Tunca Murshudova (40 kg), Aisha Muradova (44 kg), Ayshan Miriyeva (46 kg), Nuray Gafarova (48 kg), Leyla Mahmudlu (51 kg), Kamala Hasanova (54 kg), and Khumar Jafarli (70 kg).

The boxing competitions will start on April 7 and will conclude six days later. The team will depart for Serbia on April 4.

