The Azerbaijan youth boxing team has traveled to Georgia for a training camp.

The team, led by head coach Vagif Kazimov, has begun preparations in the city of Gori, Idman.biz reports.

A total of 22 Azerbaijani boxers are participating in the joint training sessions with Georgia’s national team. The camp will conclude on March 15, with the team returning to Baku the following day.

