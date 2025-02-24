Azerbaijan's boxers win 9 medals at Dracula Open - PHOTO

The Dracula Open international boxing tournament for young athletes has concluded in Romania.

The Azerbaijan national team finished the competition with 4 gold, 1 silver, and 4 bronze medals, competing against athletes from 23 countries, Idman.biz reports.

Bilalhabashi Nazarov (51 kg) dominated Maksim Mashevski (Ukraine) in the final, winning 5-0 to claim gold.

Zidan Humbatov (54 kg) triumphed over Oleksandr Pashichenko (Ukraine) with a 3-2 victory, securing the top spot on the podium.

Subhan Babayev (57 kg) defeated Stefan Udroiu (Romania) 4-1 in the final to win gold.

Mahammad Jafarov (+92 kg) won his final in the first round with a dominant performance over Denis Cucu (Romania), adding another gold to the team’s tally.

Hikmat Mammadov (48 kg) with silver.

Bagir Amirkhanli (60 kg), Abbasgulu Shadlinski (75 kg), Mirjalal Miraghayev (80 kg), and Huseyn Huseynli (92 kg), all earning bronze.

With 9 medals in total, Azerbaijan's team finished second in the overall standings.

Idman.biz