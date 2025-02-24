24 February 2025
EN

Azerbaijan's boxers win 9 medals at Dracula Open - PHOTO

Boxing
News
24 February 2025 10:31
14
Azerbaijan's boxers win 9 medals at Dracula Open - PHOTO

The Dracula Open international boxing tournament for young athletes has concluded in Romania.

The Azerbaijan national team finished the competition with 4 gold, 1 silver, and 4 bronze medals, competing against athletes from 23 countries, Idman.biz reports.

Bilalhabashi Nazarov (51 kg) dominated Maksim Mashevski (Ukraine) in the final, winning 5-0 to claim gold.

Zidan Humbatov (54 kg) triumphed over Oleksandr Pashichenko (Ukraine) with a 3-2 victory, securing the top spot on the podium.

Subhan Babayev (57 kg) defeated Stefan Udroiu (Romania) 4-1 in the final to win gold.

Mahammad Jafarov (+92 kg) won his final in the first round with a dominant performance over Denis Cucu (Romania), adding another gold to the team’s tally.

Hikmat Mammadov (48 kg) with silver.

Bagir Amirkhanli (60 kg), Abbasgulu Shadlinski (75 kg), Mirjalal Miraghayev (80 kg), and Huseyn Huseynli (92 kg), all earning bronze.

With 9 medals in total, Azerbaijan's team finished second in the overall standings.

Idman.biz

Tags:

Related news

Another boxer from Azərbaycan in the final of the international tournament
23 February 11:40
Boxing

Another boxer from Azərbaycan in the final of the international tournament

Another athlete from Azerbaijani national team has qualified for the final

Azerbaijan’s national boxing team set to compete in the Strandja tournament
21 February 16:47
Boxing

Azerbaijan’s national boxing team set to compete in the Strandja tournament

The prestigious Strandja international boxing tournament will kick off in Sofia, Bulgaria
Azerbaijani boxers achieve 4 more victories in Romania
21 February 14:53
Boxing

Azerbaijani boxers achieve 4 more victories in Romania

The Dracula Open international boxing tournament for young athletes in Romania saw the quarterfinals take place recently
Azerbaijani boxers secure two more wins at Dracula Open
20 February 15:49
Boxing

Azerbaijani boxers secure two more wins at Dracula Open

The Dracula Open international boxing tournament for young athletes is ongoing in Romania
Three Azerbaijani boxers advance to Dracula Open semifinals
19 February 11:13
Boxing

Three Azerbaijani boxers advance to Dracula Open semifinals

Three members of Azerbaijan's national boxing team have secured spots in the semifinals

New head coach of women's national boxing team: "Our goal is to win medals at the World Championship"
17 February 17:26
Boxing

New head coach of women's national boxing team: "Our goal is to win medals at the World Championship"

This was stated by Ilkin Aghayev, the newly appointed head coach of Azerbaijan’s women's boxing team

Most read

Final decision on Azerbaijan vs. Montenegro match - PHOTO - VIDEO
21 February 16:19
Football

Final decision on Azerbaijan vs. Montenegro match - PHOTO - VIDEO

The final decision on whether the match will proceed rests with the match official
Team's top scorer caused a dispute over a penalty - VIDEO
22 February 12:01
Football

Team's top scorer caused a dispute over a penalty - VIDEO

The players of Udinese argued over who would take the penalty
Football legends match in Tbilisi - Featuring Barcelona
21 February 17:59
Football

Football legends match in Tbilisi - Featuring Barcelona

On May 16, Tbilisi will host a legendary football match

Keylor Navas faces legal troubles in three countries
21 February 16:11
Football

Keylor Navas faces legal troubles in three countries

Former Real Madrid goalkeeper Keylor Navas is entangled in legal issues across three different countries