17 January 2025
Boxing trainer was attacked - his jaw was broken - PHOTO

17 January 2025 15:10
23
Ramil Mammadzade, chairman of the Sumgait organization of Azerbaijan Patriots Public Union and boxing coach, was physically attacked.

The athlete said this in a statement to Axar.az, Idman.biz reports.

According to him, the incident started with an ordinary TikTok video and later turned into a serious incident.

Ramil Mammadzade encountered a strange request to delete a simple video of his student during the training process with sports master Rafael Agayev.

Ramil Mammadzade explained what happened as follows: "A person I know called me and demanded to delete the video from my student's TikTok page. He asked for my student's number, I gave it to him. There was nothing unusual in the video. Then that person called my student and asked him to asked the same. My student said that he could not do it without getting permission from Rafael Aghayev. Then I called the person who called me and I tried to find out what the result of the conversation was. After that, he called me to a meeting, and the meeting turned into a conflict."

According to Mammadzade, that person attacked him with a sudden blow and caused serious bodily injuries: "My jaw was broken from the first blow, and then he hit me on my stool. Despite the fact that I fell, he continued to punch me. They insulted me together with the person next to him."

As a result of the incident, Mammadzade's health was seriously damaged. He had an operation on January 9 and spent 2,000 manats. His eyes have weakened by 30 percent, and he has constant pain in his head.

After the incident, Mammadzade decided to restore justice through legal means. He appealed to the law enforcement agencies and the person responsible for the incident was detained.

Mammadzade thinks that this incident was not a coincidence and was carried out by order related to professional activity.

