14 January 2025
Opening ceremony of Azerbaijan Boxing Championship held – PHOTO

14 January 2025 16:31
23
The opening ceremony of the Azerbaijan Boxing Championship for young boxers has taken place.

The event commenced with a parade of participating teams, followed by the performance of the National Anthem, Idman.biz reports.

In his speech, Vice President of the Azerbaijan Boxing Federation, Vusal Nasirli, expressed confidence in the intense and fair nature of the matches:
"Today’s young boxers represent the future of our nation’s sports. Those who stand out here could earn a chance to compete at the Los Angeles 2028 Summer Olympics. Every match holds great significance."

Nasirli recalled the successful performances of young Azerbaijani boxers last year, highlighting their record-breaking achievements: two gold medals at the European Championship and two silver and three bronze medals at the World Championship. He emphasized the ongoing support provided by the state, including enhanced infrastructure, and encouraged participants to strive for excellence in training and competitions.

"I wish you all success on your path to becoming champions," he added.

Aydin Mammadov, head of the Olympic and Paralympic sports sector of the Ministry of Youth and Sports, also addressed the significance of the championship and wished the participants success.

The championship was officially declared open following these remarks.

The competition, held at the Boxing Center, will determine the winners in 13 weight categories for boys and 2 for girls. Additionally, within the framework of the Azerbaijan Boxing Federation’s selection tournament for girls, the best athletes in 6 weight categories will also be identified.

A total of 304 boxers from 64 teams representing various cities, regions, and sports communities of Azerbaijan are participating. The matches will be officiated by both local and international referees.

The winners will be announced on January 19.

Idman.biz

