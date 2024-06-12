12 June 2024
Ali Ismailov becomes champion by knockout at the age of 50 - VIDEO

Boxing
News
12 June 2024 11:27
22
Azerbaijani boxer Ali Ismayilov entered the ring at the age of 50.

Idman.biz reports that the bronze medalist of the world and European championships has tested his strength in a professional fight.

He participated in the boxing night held in Moscow by the Dustum Boxing promoter company. "Bronze Ali" faced Rasul Magomedov in the fight for the title of CIS countries in the first heavyweight division.

Ismayilov, who knocked out his undefeated opponent in the second round, won the championship belt.

It should be noted that Ali was the third in the world in 1999 and third in Europe in 2000.

