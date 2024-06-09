Malik Hasanov: "They try to convince me that I am the strongest" - VIDEO

"There should always be responsibility. If I am relaxed, victory will not come."

This was said by Malik Hasanov, the boxer of the Azerbaijani national team, who was a guest of the Idman Bizde program.

The 26-year-old athlete, who won a license for the Paris-2024 Summer Olympic Games at 63.5 kg, announced his goals in the top competition of 4 years: "I justified the trust of my personal trainer, my father, Igrar Hasanov. He and the head coach of the national team, Pedro Roque, motivate me. They try to convince me that I am the strongest. I know that. I am the favorite of my own weight. I know the seriousness of the competition. This will be my first Olympic Games. The more responsibility, the more comfortable I am. Because he trusts my preparation, I believe in myself. We will make history. We will please all boxers and the people of Azerbaijan. Why not Olympic gold? It's time to write history."

Hasanov emphasized his father's support for him: "My father was very happy that I got a license. We often talked on the phone. He knew all my opponents. He told me what style I should fight. This showed itself in a good way. I won easy victories over my strong opponents."

It should be noted that Hasanov qualified for Paris-2024 at the II World Olympic Qualifying Tournament held in Bangkok, the capital of Thailand.

Emin Agha

Idman.biz