Lord of the European Ring - ANALYSIS

The full list of male boxers who will participate in the Paris-2024 Summer Olympic Games has been announced.

As Idman.biz reports, the last tickets to the French capital were awarded at the II World Olympic Qualifying Tournament held in Bangkok, the capital of Thailand.

121 boxers in 7 weight categories

Winners in 7 weight categories will be determined the in the most prestigious multi-sport event of the Quadrilateral. A total of 121 male boxers will compete in Paris. 17 in the 51 kg, 57 kg and 80 kg weights, 19 in the 63.5 kg and 71 kg weights, and 16 in the 92 kg and +92 kg weights will enter the ring.

48 countries in the world

Members of 49 teams will compete in the capital of France. One of them is the Refugee Olympic Team. Other 48 teams represent different countries. Only two countries will send boxers in all weight classes. These are the nationalities of Uzbekistan and Kazakhstan.

Penta-trick of Azerbaijan

Azerbaijan will be represented by 5 boxers at the Olympics. Nijat Huseynov (51 kg), Malik Hasanov (63.5 kg), Murad Allahverdiyev (80 kg), Alfonso Domingues (92 kg) and Mahammad Abdullayev (+92 kg) will enter the ring in the French capital. Our team was left out of the Olympics in only two weight categories. These are 57 kg and 71 kg categories.



Ahead of the United States, shoulder to shoulder with Cuba

Azerbaijan lags behind only three countries in the world in the number of licenses. Uzbekistan and Kazakhstan with the maximum number, as well as Australia with 6 tickets, are ahead. Our team, which shares the title of the 4th in the world, has the same indicator as the boxing leader, such as Cuba. Not only boxing, but the USA, which is considered the giant of the Olympics, envies Azerbaijan with only 4 licenses.



The Lords of the European ring

Only 48 of the 121 boxers who will participate in Paris-2024, , represent Europe. A total of 20 countries of the "old continent" were happy with the Olympic license. Our national team, which has proved to be the master of the European ring, shares the 1st place on the continent. Only Spain got 5 tickets as much as Azerbaijan. Countries like Italy, Ukraine, Great Britain, and Turkiye look down on our team.

Male boxers who won a license for Paris-2024 by country:

1-2. Uzbekistan - 7

Kazakhstan - 7

3. Australia - 6

4-7. Azerbaijan - 5

Cuba - 5

Brazil - 5

Spain - 5

8-10. USA - 4

Ireland – 4

France – 4

11-17. Italy – 3

Thailand – 3

Turkey – 3

Great Britain – 3

Bulgaria – 3

Ukraine – 3

Jordan – 3

18-33. Hungary - 2

Algeria - 2

China - 2

India - 2

Chinese Taipei - 2

Philippines - 2

Poland - 2

Mexico - 2

Belgium - 2

Dominican Republic - 2

Ecuador - 2

Egypt - 2

Nigeria - 2

Tajikistan - 2

Georgia - 2

Japan - 2

34-49. Serbia - 1

Colombia - 1

Canada - 1

Germany - 1

Norway - 1

Puerto Rico - 1

Refugee Olympic Team - 1

Sweden -

1 Venezuela - 1

Armenia - 1

Cape Verde - 1

Croatia - 1

Denmark - 1

Kyrgyzstan - 1

Samoa - 1

Zambia – 1



