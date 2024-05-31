Azerbaijan national team repeated the European record

The Azerbaijani national team of male boxers won the 4th license for the Paris-2024 Summer Olympic Games.

Malik Hasanov signed this success, Idman.biz reports.

Hasanov, who competes in the weight of 63.5 kg, obtained the qualification for the multi-sport competition at the II World Olympic Qualifying Tournament held in Bangkok, the capital of Thailand. Malik joined Nijat Huseynov (51 kg), Murad Allahverdiyev (80 kg), and Muhammad Abdullayev (+92 kg), who previously won the Paris-2024 license.

With this, the Azerbaijani national team shared the name of the European country that won the most licenses to the French capital. Apart from Azerbaijan, the home team and Spain have won the right to be represented by 4 weights in men's wrestling. Italy, Turkiye, and Ireland, the closest followers of the 3 countries with the record, have three qualifications.

It should be noted that the Azerbaijani national team has the chance to represent six of the seven weight classes in Paris. Two more members continue their performance in Thailand. Shamil Asgarov (57 kg) and Alfonso Domingues (92 kg) can be in the Top-4.

Idman.biz