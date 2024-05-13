13 May 2024
President Heydar Aliyev-Cup 2024 kicks off– PHOTO

13 May 2024 16:41
The opening ceremony of the Heydar Aliyev Cup-2024 international tournament among young boxers was held in Baku.

Idman.biz reports that the event started with a parade of participating teams.

Rovshan Huseynov, a member of the Board of Directors of the Azerbaijan Boxing Federation (ABF), spoke about the importance of the competition and the attention and care of Great Leader Heydar Aliyev to sports. He said that European, world and Olympic prize winners came out of Heydar Aliyev Cup.
Sports ambassador Ilgar Gurbanov, representative of the Ministry of Youth and Sports, Aliniyaz Mirzayev, and supervisor of the tournament, Petr Vinnik, spoke about the importance of the traditional competition and wished success to the participants.

After playing the National Anthem, the tournament was declared open.

It should be noted that the competition held at the Boxing Center will end on May 18. The teams of Azerbaijan, Belarus, Georgia, Kazakhstan and Kyrgyzstan are testing their strength in the tournament. They will determine the winner in 13 weight classes.

116 athletes will participate in the competition, the fights will start every day at 14:00.

