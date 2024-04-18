Elbrus Rzayev: "The goal is a successful performance at the World Championship and training boxers for the main national team" - PHOTO - VIDEO

The next edition of Idman Bizde was broadcast.

The guest of the program this time was Elbrus Rzayev, the head coach of the national team of young male boxers, and Omar Aslanli, who won the title of the winner of the European Championship in Poreč, Croatia.

The experienced specialist evaluated the performance of the team and the potential of the national team in the European Championship. The most powerful of the continent commented on the golden road and its future goals.

The video version of the interview is down below.

