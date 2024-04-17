Azerbaijani boxers to participate in the European Championship

On April 18, the European championship among male and female boxers will start in Belgrade, the capital of Serbia.

Idman.biz reports that the Azerbaijani national team will also test its strength in the 11-day competition.

The Azerbaijani team will compete with a full team in the fight of male boxers. The coaching staff of the championship is Hasan Malikov (48 kg), Masud Yusifzade (51 kg), Amin Mammadzada (54 kg), Shamil Askerov (57 kg), Tayfur Aliyev (60 kg), Malik Hasanov (63.5 kg), Nabi Iskandarov ( 67 kg), Sarkhan Aliyev (71 kg), Kamran Shahsuvarli (75 kg), Murad Allahverdiyev (80 kg), Eldar Guliyev (86 kg), Alfonso Dominguez (92 kg) and Mohammad Abdullayev (+92 kg) will have a chance.

Anakhanim Ismayilova (48 kg), Marjona Savriyeva (50 kg), Zeynab Rahimova (54 kg), Mahsati Hamzayeva (57 kg) and Shahla Allahverdiyeva (66 kg) will compete in the women's boxing competition.

It should be noted that 400 boxers from 35 countries in 25 weight categories (13 men, 12 women) are expected to participate in the championship.

Idman.biz