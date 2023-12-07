The semi-finalists of the Azerbaijan Boxing Championship have been announced

The matches of the 1/4 final stage of the Azerbaijan Boxing Championship among man have been concluded.

Idman.biz reports that 24 fights took place on the 4th day of the competition organized at the Boxing Center with the participation of 41 teams.

The names of the semi-finalists have been clarified after the matches held in 6 weight classes. The victorious boxers thus secured at least a bronze medal for themselves. Among the leading boxers of our team, Ruslan Gadirov, Malik Hasanov, Tayfur Aliyev and Nabi Iskenderov have also won the right to fight for the final.



It should be noted that the championship will be concluded on December 8.



Azerbaijan championship

1/4 final round



54 kg

Ruslan Gadirov (CSC) - Elshan Garibov ("Roman" BC) - 5:0

Ramazan Babayev (CSC SC) - Nihat Abdullayev ("Gizil elcek " SC) - 0:5

Amin Mammadzade ( "Gizil elcek" SC) - Elgun Babayev (METE) - 5:0

Namik Yareliyev (Gabala) - Mirzaga Huseynli ("Cenub" SC) - 1:4



60 kg

Magsud Khasmetov ("Neftchi" SC) - Ali Aliyev (BFL) - won the first with a full advantage

Jeyhun Mammadov (Gusar) - Aslan Guliyev (Z-1 SC) - 0:5

Ramazan Abdullayev (Balaken) - Elbrus Adigozalov (" Gabala" FC) - 0:5

Farid Sadigov ("Neftchi" FC) - Nadir Malikov (METE) - 5:0



63.5 kg

Malik Hasanov ("Neftchi" SC) - Farid Gasimov ("Golden Gloves" SC) - first won with full advantage

Ruslan Bayramov (MIA SC) - Ruslan Rustamov (BFL) - 0:5

Heybatulla Hajialiyev (BFL) - Jalal Gurbanov (CSC) - won the first

Tayfur Aliyev (CSC) - Kanan Kazimov (South "SC") - did not come to the second fight



67 kg

Nabi Iskandarov ("Neftchi" SC) - Said Abdullayev ("Neftchi" SC) - did not come to the second fight

Ilgar Salahov (Gabala) - Khalil Kazimov (Ganja) - did not come to the second fight

Javid Chalabiyev ("Gizil elcek" SC) - Sanan Mehdiyev (Absheron) – first won with full advantage

Parviz Guliyev (Aghjabedi) – Shamsi Shahbazov (CSC) – 5:0



71 kg

Mirsharif Kazimzade ("Neftchi" SC) - Kamran Bakhshaliyev ("Gabala" SC) - 5:0

Nijat Mammadov ("Gizil elcek" SC) - Rashid Hasanov ("Raund" SC) - 5:0

Elnur Abdullazade ("Neftchi" ” SC) – Nijat Hasanov (“Gizil elcek” SC) – 3:2

Khanbala Gurbanov (Gabala) – Sarkhan Aliyev (CSC) – 0:5



80 kg

David Oloboye (Nakhchivan AR) - Mehdi Aghayev (Masalli) - first won

Ildirim Gadirov ("Neftchi" SC) - Fagan Mammadov (AzTU) - second won with full advantage

Aydin Huseynli ("Neftchi" SC) - Sarkhan Budagov ( "Gizil elcek" SC) - did not come to the first fight

Aydin Dadashov ("Roman" SC) - Jabbar Ismayilov (Sumgayit) - won the second one with full advantage



