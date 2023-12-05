Azerbaijani World Champion is back after a 1-year break - PHOTO

5 December 2023
The fights of the second day of the Azerbaijan Boxing Championship among men were held.

Idman.biz reports that 33 matches took place in the competition in which 41 teams participated.

The boxers who advanced to the 1/4 finals in the 60 kg, 63.5 kg, 67 kg, 75 kg and 80 kg weight classes have been determined. Members of the national team Malik Hasanov, Tayfur Aliyev, and Nabi Iskandarov qualified. Also, the World Champion Javid Chalabiyev, who fought again in the Azerbaijan Championship after a one-year break, won his first match.

There will be 27 matches on the third day of the championship. The fights are held at the Boxing Center.

It should be noted that the winners of the competition will be announced on December 8.

Azerbaijan Championship
1/8 finals
60 kg
Magsud Khasmetov (Neftchi SC) - Sarkhan Ahmadov (Firuz FC) - 5:0 Ali Aliyev (BFL) - Ikram Shahpalayev (Sabail FC) - Idris
won with full advantage
Hanifayev (Masalli) - Jeyhun Mammadov (Gusar) - won with the second full advantage
Fuad Tarverdi ("Gizil elcek" SC) - Aslan Guliyev (Z-1 SC) - did not come to the first fight
Ramazan Abdullayev (Balakan) - Nijat Atakishiyev ("Roman" SC) - won the first place
Elmeddin Nuraddinov ("Zerbe" SC) - Elbrus Adigozalov ("Gabala" SC) - won the second with full advantage
Farid Sadikhov ("Neftchi" SC) - Eldeniz Bakhshiyev (DİN SC) - 5:0
Ulvi Mirzayev (UGM-13) – Nadir Malikov (METE) – 0:5

63.5 kg
Malik Hasanov ("Neftchi" SC) - Murad Mirzabayov (BFL) - won the first by full advantage
Tural Gurbanov (CSC) - Farid Gasimov (Gizil elcek SC) - won the second by full advantage
Ruslan Bayramov (MIA SC) ) – Mukhtar Umayev (Shabran) – 4:1
Ruslan Rustamov (BFL) – Kamran Mustafazade (Nakhchivan MR) – won with the first full advantage
Heybatulla Hajialiyev (BFL) – Elmeddin Agayev (Shirvan) – won with the first full advantage
Jalal Gurbanov (MIK) ) - Jalal Ahmadov ("Gara Papag" IC) - won the first one with full advantage
Tayfur Aliyev (MIC) - Seymur Gurbanov (Khasmaz) - did not come to the second fight
Kanan Kazimov ("South" IC) - Tamerlan Aliyev ("Zabit" IC) - 5:0

67 kg
Nabi Iskandarov ("Neftchi" SC) - Seyidagha Nagiyev ("Gara papag" IC) - 5:0
Said Abdullayev ("Neftchi" SC) - Tarlan Guluzade ("Gizil elcek" IC) - 5:0
Ilgar Salahov (Gabala) - Ibrahim Huseynov (METE) - first won with full advantage
Khalil Kazimov (Ganja) - Nurlan Malikov (Sumgayit) - 4:0
Javid Chalabiyev ("Gizil elcek" IK) - Ravan Huseynzade (Zagatala) - first won
Nijat Mammadov ( Sabirabad) - Sanan Mehdiyev (Absheron) –the second won with the second full advantage

75 kg
Rasim Aliyev ("Gizil elcek" SC) - Nijat Gurbanov (Ganja) - 3:2
Minad Seyidov (ASK) - Novruzali Guliyev (CSC) - won with the second full advantage
Anvar Babayev ("Tehsil" RIM) - Ruslan Yusifov ( Nakhchivan MR) - won first with full advantage
Rasim Chobanli (MIK) - Umid Huseynli (Z-1 İK) - won first with full advantage
Elnur Suleymanov ("Neftchi" SC) - Kamran Ibrahimov (CSC - 5:0
Ismayil Huseynov ( Jalilabad) - Shamil Farrukhov ("Neftchi" FC) - 5:0
Farhad Seyidov (CSC) - Taji Taghizade (BFL) - 5:0
Hajimurad Ashurov ("Gara papag" SC) - Kamran Shahsuvarli ("Gabala" SC) - second won

80 kg
Jabbar Ismayilov (Sumgayit) - Goshgar Niyazizade ("Gara papag" SC) - did not come to the second fight

Idman.biz

