4 December 2023
EN

Roderick Smith: "I love Azerbaijan very much, Baku is fantabulous" – INTERVIEW

Basketball
News
4 December 2023 17:50
"Sumgayit" basketball player Roderick Smith gave an interview to the press service of the club.

Idman.biz reports that he talked about his passion for this sport, his career, his arrival in "Sumgayit" and his goals.

- How did your passion for basketball come about?

- I was born in 1999 in Crystal Spring, Mississippi. My family made me love basketball. When I opened my eyes, I saw my father, mother and brother playing basketball. All of them played in NCAA leagues. I myself have worked for the success of the "Auburn" University club. During my career there, I averaged 13 points and 6 rebounds.

- We talked about your career in the USA. Have you had the chance to play against or with any NBA stars?

- Yes, I had. I played against former San Antonio Spurs and Golden State's Quindary Witherspoon, Philadelphia 76ers' Javonte Smart, Charlotte Hornets' PJ Washington and Memphis Grizzlies' Shaq Buchanan.

- How do you evaluate the performance of "Sumgayit"?

- Our team is made up of good players. Although we have won 2 out of 6 games, sometimes we don't perform as we want. But despite these, I believe we will qualify for the playoffs. "Sumgayit" deserves to perform better.

- What do you like most in Azerbaijan?

- Azerbaijan is the first country where I performed outside of the USA. Honestly, I really like the level of the championship. Playing in your country is a great experience for me. By the way, I was familiar with some American basketball players who play in NTD INDIGO before I came here, I played with them in my homeland. I love Azerbaijan as a country. There is no mention of Baku. It is true that it is a small town, but everything here is ideal. My favorite place in your capital is Baku Boulevard.

- What are your future goals?

- I always think about the highest. My dream is to play in one of the Euro league and NBA teams. Although I have not participated in the drafts until now, I consider myself ready to play in the NBA. Nevertheless, one should not be hasty. For example, if "Sumgayit" wants to renew the contract with me, I am ready to perform here in the next season.

Idman.biz

