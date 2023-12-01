"Sheki" lost again, "Khazri's convincing victory - PHOTO

The sixth round of the Azerbaijan Basketball League has started today.

Idman.biz reports that in the first match of the tour, "Sumgayit" challenged "Sheki".

The hosts, who lost in the last 2 matches, won the match against the outsider. The game ended with the score of 96:81 with the advantage of "Sumgayit" basketball players. "Sheki" ended the 6th match with a defeat.

In the second game of the day, "Khazri" was stronger than "Khirdalan". The home team had a big advantage in the first two periods. "Khazri" went to the big break with a difference of 33 points and kept the winning score until the end.

Azerbaijan Basketball League

VI round

December 1

16:00. "Sumgayit" - "Sheki" - 96:81 (28:18, 24:21, 23:23, 21:19)

Sumgayit Olympic Sports Complex

19:00. "Khazri" - "Khirdalan" - 105:84 (38:14, 25:16, 19:29, 23:25)

Sumgayit Olympic Sports Complex

Khazri BC 6 5 1 500:451 (+49) 11 Neftchi SC 5 4 1 439:366 (+73) 9 Sabah BC 5 4 1 500:416 (+84) 9 NTD-INDIGO 5 4 1 443:393 (+50) 9 Jalilabad BC 5 3 2 404:390 (+14) 8 Khirdalan BC 6 2 4 514:543 (-29) 8 Sumgayit BC 6 2 4 473:338 (-32) 8 Sarhadchi PSC 5 2 3 425:454 (-29) 7 Ganja BC 5 1 4 422:485 (-63) 6 Sheki BC 5 0 5 411:528 (-117) 8

It should be noted that 3 more games of the tour will be held on December 2. "Ganja" will host "Neftchi", "Sarhadchi" will host NTD INDIGO, and "Sabah" will host "Jalilabad".

Idman.biz